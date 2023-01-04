US Postal Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in Peabody, Police Say

A U.S. mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, local police said.
The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive near Lynn Street, according to Peabody police. The postal worker said that the suspect brandished a firearm.
The suspect fled the scene, police say. No injuries were reported.
NBC10 Boston has reached out to the U.S. Postal Service.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.