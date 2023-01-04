US Postal Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in Peabody, Police Say

A U.S. mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, local police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive near Lynn Street, according to Peabody police. The postal worker said that the suspect brandished a firearm.

The suspect fled the scene, police say. No injuries were reported.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the U.S. Postal Service.