Vaccine Site for Boston Public Schools Employees Opens in Mattapan

The first of two planned vaccine clinic site exclusively for Boston Public Schools employees opens Sunday in Mattapan.

The clinic, located at the Boston Centers for Youth and Family Gallivan Community Center, will be open to teachers, bus drivers, monitors, administrators and other contractors who work for BPS.

Administrators at first plan to offer roughly 200 appointments per day, Sunday through Thursday, and will reopen to provide second shots after 21 days.

Sign-up for appointments is available on the district's website.

Operating hours for the clinic in Mattapan are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

BPS is partnering with the Boston Teachers Union (BTU) to open a second BPS-only vaccination site located at the BTU Hall in Dorchester when more vaccine doses become available.