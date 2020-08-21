Local

Vehicle Strikes Person and Several Vehicles Before Crashing in Reading: Source

By Asher Klein

A vehicle hit a person and several other vehicles in a multi-town spree in Massachusetts on Friday, a law enforcement source told NBC10 Boston.

The person was hit on Washington Street in Woburn, then more vehicles were hit on the way to nearby Reading. There, the vehicle crashed on Lowell Street, the source said.

The source didn't have more information about the incident, but said the investigation was active.

Aerial footage showed police investigating a crash involving two SUVs on a street in Reading.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

