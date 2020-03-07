Vermont Announces State’s First Case of Coronavirus

Vermont public health officials have announced the state's first presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus.

The state Department of Health announced Saturday night that the adult patient is currently hospitalized and in an airborne infection isolation room.

“Our first thoughts are with this patient and for their recovery,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “While we had hoped the virus would not come to Vermont, we have been preparing for this eventuality. This new coronavirus can be serious and even deadly, but the state is mobilized to protect the health of Vermonters and we are prepared for the likelihood of more cases.”

While officials await confirmation of the test result by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they are investigating the patient's travel and possible exposure history. Officials are also conducting contact tracing for anyone who has been in close contact with the person.

Anyone determined to have been in close contact with the patient will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health, and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.

Governor Phil Scott and state officials will hold a press conference at Vermont Emergency Management at 11:00 a.m. Sunday to update residents about the case, as well as to share information on state preparedness and response efforts.