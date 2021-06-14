Local

COVID-19

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to Make Special COVID Announcement

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is going to be making a special announcement Monday about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

By The Associated Press

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is going to be making a special announcement Monday about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing comes as the state has been approaching the goal of vaccinating 80% of the eligible population. Scott had said previously that he will lift all remaining restrictions imposed due to the pandemic when the state reaches that milestone.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As of Saturday, the Health Department reported that 332 individuals remained to be vaccinated to reach the goal.

Local

politics 6 mins ago

Harvard University Professor to Launch Bid for Governor

coronavirus 17 mins ago

The State of Emergency Ends in Mass. Tuesday. Here's What That Means

The figure reported Sunday did not include any vaccines that were administered on Sunday.

Once the state reaches the threshold, Scott will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Vermontcoronavirus in vermont
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us