Local

Vermont

Vermont Governor to Sign Ukraine Assistance Bill Into Law

The Governor said the bill was Vermont's way of showing support for Ukraine and its people.

By Associated Press

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to sign into law a bill that will donate nearly $645,000 to humanitarian assistance programs for the people of Ukraine.

Scott and other top state officials will be holding a signing ceremony on the Statehouse steps in Montpelier on Tuesday.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Earlier this month, Scott called on the Legislature to appropriate from the general fund $1 for each Vermonter. The final bill, which passed both the House and Senate in two days, includes an additional $1,749, the total amount of money collected by the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery from sales of Russian-sourced products between Feb. 24 and March 2.

When he asked the Legislature to appropriate the money, Scott said there is nothing a small state like Vermont can do to change the outcome of the Russian war on Ukraine, but he wanted to show support for the country and its people.

More Stories

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 56 mins ago

US, China Officials to Meet as Tensions Mount Over Russia

politics 8 hours ago

Biden Security Advisor to Meet With China's Top Diplomat; Casualties Mount After Ukrainian Military Base Struck

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontUkrainePhil ScottVermont State HouseHumanitarian assistance
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us