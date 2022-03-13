Vermont Governor to Sign Ukraine Assistance Bill Into Law

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to sign into law a bill that will donate nearly $645,000 to humanitarian assistance programs for the people of Ukraine.

Scott and other top state officials will be holding a signing ceremony on the Statehouse steps in Montpelier on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Scott called on the Legislature to appropriate from the general fund $1 for each Vermonter. The final bill, which passed both the House and Senate in two days, includes an additional $1,749, the total amount of money collected by the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery from sales of Russian-sourced products between Feb. 24 and March 2.

When he asked the Legislature to appropriate the money, Scott said there is nothing a small state like Vermont can do to change the outcome of the Russian war on Ukraine, but he wanted to show support for the country and its people.