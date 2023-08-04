Vermont grandfather and teen killed after being hit by car in Maine

A Vermont teenager and his grandfather were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, Maine.

Police responded to the area of Kennebunk Road in Sanford at around 4 p.m.

Authorities say a 2000 Chevy Equinox went off the road and struck 65-year-old Michael Gilbar of Jericho, Vermont and his 15-year-old Joseph Perry.

Both were in the front yard of a home in 19 Old Falls Road when the crash happened.

The driver, who is yet to be identified, suffered non life-threatening injuries

The crash is under investigation.