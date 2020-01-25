Vermont Hopes to Complete 93-Mile Rail Trail by Mid-Decade

The completion of a 93-mile rail trail across northern Vermont would help link an ever-expanding network of recreation trails across New England and beyond.

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott has asked lawmakers to approve $2.8 million as the state's share of the estimated $14.1 million cost of completing the remaining 60 miles of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which runs from Swanton to St. Johnsbury.

The section of the trail currently open is already a boon to businesses and the communities that people visit so they can use the trail. It's hoped the trail can be completed by the middle of the decade.