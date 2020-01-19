Local
Vermont Senate Approves Paid Family Leave Bill

The bill provides up to 12 weeks of paid leave for the birth of a newborn or an adoption

By Associated Press

The Vermont Senate has approved a paid family leave bill by enough votes to override a potential veto by Gov. Phil Scott.

The legislation was approved by a vote of 20-9 in the Senate on Friday and is now headed to the House.

The bill provides up to 12 weeks of paid leave for the birth of a newborn or an adoption. The bill would use a 0.2% payroll tax on most workers in the state to fund the paid leave benefit.

It's unclear how Scott feels about the bill, but he has said he prefers a voluntary paid leave program that workers could opt into.

