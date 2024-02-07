Vermont

Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Pownal

By Marc Fortier

NECN

Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Pownal, a town with about 3,200 residents in the southwestern part of the state.

The investigation began around 3 p.m. Tuesday when police received a report of an altercation in Chickadee Drive. Responding state police troopers found a man dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police said the investigation is still in its early stages. Bennington police are assisting state police.

The victim has not been identified by police. His body will be brought to the chief medical examiner's office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm his identity and determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call state police at 802-442-5421. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

