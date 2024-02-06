Third suspect arrested in connection with 2022 murder of Vermont teen

A third person has now been arrested in connection with the murder of a tennager in Vermont, according to state police.

Isiah Rodriguez, 17, was found dead on the side of the road in Danby, Vermont, on Feb. 3, 2022. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest. Investigators believe it stemmed from a conflict regarding drug trafficking and stolen firearms.

After nearly two years, Vermont State Police announced last week that they had arrested Ashley Wicks, 32, and Shawn Bulson, 32, on charges of being an accessory to murder after the fact. Wicks was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

State police said Monday that they have arrested a third person -- 22-year-old Elijah Johnson -- on an outstanding warrant on a charge of being an acessory after the fact. Prosecutors also filed additional charges of conspiracy to commit murder and aiding in the commisison of a felony.

Johnson was arrested in Burlington following his release from federal custody on unrelated charges. He is being held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility pending arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

No further details were immediately available.