Vermont Students Attend Class in an Old Macy's While Voters Decide Whether to Fund New Building

Voters in Vermont’s largest city are considering a ballot question this election season related to the future of their high school.

The question asks whether the Burlington School District should be able to borrow up to $165 million to pay for a new high school and tech center.

The former Burlington High School building was found to be contaminated with toxic substances believed to be left over from construction materials.

The new building would sit on the same site after demolition and remediation work, and would replace the temporary school established in a vacant department store building downtown.

Clare Wool, the volunteer chair of the Burlington School Board, said a lease running out on the former Macy’s means kids could have to switch to remote learning if there’s not a new school built in time. She insisted in an interview Wednesday with NECN & NBC10 Boston that the families of the city and people considering moving here deserve better.

“The department store, after 2025, is no longer ours,” Wool emphasized, urging her neighbors to vote yes on the ballot question. “We are in a temporary department store. We pay a million and a half dollars in rent of our educational dollars that are going to a landlord at Macy’s. We have to invest that money into the future of BHS.”

The chair of the Burlington GOP, Christopher-Aaron Felker, acknowledged the need for a new school, but said he will be voting no on the bond question — hoping the project price tag can be pared down to lessen impacts on property taxes.

“The group that’s going to be hurt the most are renters,” Felker argued, betting rent hikes would follow tax increases on landlords. “At this point in time, any further increases to the cost of living in Burlington are something that we should not be considering.”

Wool said she and other school board members will work hard to bring down the total cost of the project — currently estimated at $190 million — by seeking philanthropic funds or federal money earmarked for cleanup of toxic materials.

The Secretary of State’s office provides information on voter registration on its website, as well as this list of frequently-asked questions.

Information about Election Day in Burlington is available through this city website: https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/CT/Sample-Ballots-Warnings-and-Notices