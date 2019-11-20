Officer Injured in Disturbance at Springfield, Vt. Prison

Rams Defense Against Saints
Harry How/Getty Images

The Vermont Department of Corrections says an inmate assaulted a correctional officer while two other inmates attacked a third inmate during an attempted unit takeover the Springfield prison.

The department says the officers' response on Tuesday morning was swift and professional, bringing a dangerous and escalating situation quickly under control.

It says officers responded to the incident, with the first one using pepper spray to deflect an assault and subdue the alleged attackers.

Vermont

The latest news from around the state

Vermont homicide Dec 6

Vermont Woman’s Death Ruled Homicide; Fiance Presumed Dead

Vermont Dec 6

Training Grenade at Vermont School Brings Bomb Squad

Officials say corrections staff locked the remaining inmates in their cells and secured those involved in attempted unit takeover.

It says about a half hour later, two inmates barricaded themselves in their cell. Corrections staff were able to resolve the situation.

Vermont State Police will investigate to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

Copyright A
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us