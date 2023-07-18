Funeral for Vermont police officer killed in crash being held Tuesday

Jessica Ebbighausen, the Rutland, Vermont, police officer killed in a crash earlier this month, is being honored with a public funeral service Tuesday morning.

The funeral service was scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. at the Castleton University Pavilion.

The fatal crash that claimed Ebbighausen's life occurred on July 7, as police pursued a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Tate Rheaume, who had allegedly attempted to break into a residence on East Washington Street.

Ebbighausen's dedication to the Rutland City Police Department and the Rutland community will be remembered at Tuesday's service, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

On Monday, Vermont Governor Phil Scott ordered all flags in the state to be lowered at half mast to honor officer Ebbighausen.

Tomorrow, we honor the life of Rutland City police officer Jessica Ebbighausen, who was tragically killed in a crash while on duty. My deepest condolences go out to her family and the entire Rutland community. In honor of her memory, I have ordered flags to half-staff tomorrow. — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) July 17, 2023

NBC10 Boston affiliate WPTZ will provide live coverage of the funeral online.