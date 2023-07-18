Vermont

Funeral for Vermont police officer killed in crash being held Tuesday

The service will honor 19-year-old Jessica Ebbighausen after she was tragically killed during a police chase with a burglary suspect on July 7

By William Reed

Jessica Ebbighausen, the Rutland, Vermont, police officer killed in a crash earlier this month, is being honored with a public funeral service Tuesday morning.

The funeral service was scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. at the Castleton University Pavilion.

The fatal crash that claimed Ebbighausen's life occurred on July 7, as police pursued a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Tate Rheaume, who had allegedly attempted to break into a residence on East Washington Street.

Ebbighausen's dedication to the Rutland City Police Department and the Rutland community will be remembered at Tuesday's service, police said.

On Monday, Vermont Governor Phil Scott ordered all flags in the state to be lowered at half mast to honor officer Ebbighausen.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WPTZ will provide live coverage of the funeral online.

