Man dies in crash in Northern Vermont; two others hurt

A man was killed in a crash in the Northern Vermont town of Jay early Wednesday morning.

Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash in the Northern Vermont town of Jay on June 7 at around 7:03 a.m.

Initial investigation found that the car involved was traveling east on VT Route 105 when the driver, 39-year-old Joshua Smith of Richford, Vermont, crossed the yellow center line and entered the eastbound lane of travel. The vehicle left the paved roadway surface and drove off the westbound shoulder down an embankment. The vehicle collided with a tree before coming to final rest down the embankment.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers of the vehicle were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for injuries described as "major" but not life-threatening. Police say none of them were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is urged to call the Vermont State Police with any information.