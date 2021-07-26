Searchers Find Bodies of 2 Missing From Boat in Vermont

Police say the Vermont Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death of a male and female whose bodies were found in Crystal Lake in Barton.

Police began the search late Saturday after receiving a report of a pontoon boat that had been found adrift in the lake with no one on it.

It was later learned that the two people had launched the boat at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and set off onto the lake with their dog.

The bodies were found early Sunday. The names have not been released. The dog has not been found.