Crystal Lake

Searchers Find Bodies of 2 Missing From Boat in Vermont

The bodies were found in Crystal Lake in Barton

NBC 5 News

Police say the Vermont Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death of a male and female whose bodies were found in Crystal Lake in Barton.

Police began the search late Saturday after receiving a report of a pontoon boat that had been found adrift in the lake with no one on it.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It was later learned that the two people had launched the boat at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and set off onto the lake with their dog.

The bodies were found early Sunday. The names have not been released. The dog has not been found.

News

COVID-19 43 mins ago

Leading Medical Groups Urge Mandatory Vaccination for All Health Care Workers

Tropical Storm 54 mins ago

Tropical Storm Forecast Delays Archery Events

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crystal Lakeboatmedical examinerbodies
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us