Vermont apartment building a total loss after fire breaks out in dryer

Firefighters in northern Vermont spent hours Saturday battling a heavy fire at an apartment building, leading to state authorities launching an investigation into the incident.

The St. Albans Fire Department was called shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday to a three-unit apartment on Bank Street, where there was heavy black smoke and fire, according to Vermont State Police.

Firefighters were working the blaze for hours, with help from agencies in Swanton, St. Albans Town, Georgia and Milton.

The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was called in to find what caused the fire — an investigation on Sunday found that a dryer was the source of the fire.

The building is considered a total loss, with damage estimated to be more than $500,000, according to state police.

No one was hurt.