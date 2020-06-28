Local

FAIRFAX

Vt. Town of Fairfax Approves New Cell Tower

The select board in the Vermont town of Fairfax has approved a new cell tower near the village center, but not everyone is happy about it.

Fairfax Town Manager Brad Docheff says the tower is meant to provide telecommunication services in an area where service is inadequate.

The board recently agreed to lease land to Verizon for the tower. But Jill Decker, who lives near the approved location for the tower, says she worries it will cause more problems than it is worth.

There's no immediate word on when the tower will be constructed.

