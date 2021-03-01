Local

coronavirus

Vermonters 65 and Older May Now Register for Vaccine

Online and phone registrations opened on Monday

By The Associated Press

A line of people wait outside in Vermont for a coronavirus vaccine.
NECN

The next Vermont age group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, people aged 65 and older, can now register for vaccine appointments.

Online and phone registrations opened on Monday.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Gov. Phil Scott said the emergency use authorization of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will allow the state to inoculate more people faster.

“This is another significant step forward in our work to end this pandemic and I join many in Vermont and across the country welcoming this news,” he said in a written statement on Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Following the 65 and older age group, Vermont will start vaccinating residents with certain high-risk health conditions. State officials are expected to discuss that phase on Tuesday.

More Vermont stories

Orleans 20 hours ago

Vt. Victim Stabbed in Post Office Parking Lot, Police Say

South Burlington 21 hours ago

Single-Car Crash Kills 2 on Vermont Interstate

skiing Feb 26

This Nonprofit Vt. Ski Hill Features a Movie Set from ‘Beetlejuice'

This article tagged under:

coronavirusVermontvaccine
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us