A man stabbed in Boston's South End Friday night has died, according to authorities.

The incident, reported to police at 8:38 p.m., took place in the area of West Newton St. and Shawmut Ave. in Boston.

Police on Friday night said the person had been brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (617) 343-4470.