Video Appears to Show Barnstable Teacher Slamming Student to Ground

A Barnstable High School teacher is on leave after "inappropriately" intervening in an incident involving two students, according to the district

A high school teacher is on leave in Barnstable, Massachusetts, after appearing to slam a student to the ground in a video.

According to Barnstable Public Schools, the teacher "inappropriately physically intervened in a matter between two students" around 8:15 a.m. Thursday at Barnstable High School.

The video, which was shared on Snapchat, appears to show the teacher knocking a student's head into a filing cabinet.

"The teacher exhibited actions contrary to the values and expectations of Barnstable Public Schools, and has been placed on administrative leave," the district said in a message to the school community.

School officials did not reveal the identity of the teacher.

