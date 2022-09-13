VIDEO: Flooding at Narragansett Town Beach

Water flooded the streets around Narragansett Town Beach in Narragansett, Rhode Island on Tuesday.

Video from the scene shows several vehicles driving through the flooded roads near the beach. Safety officials say you should never drive through floodwaters and instead turn around whenever possible.

Rhode Island is at risk for severe weather Tuesday as showers and storms move through, bringing with them the chance for torrential downpours and pockets of street flooding. Part of the state was under a flash flood warning.

After drought conditions for much of the summer, recent rains have caused multiple incidents of flooding in recent weeks. Last week, a man had to be rescued when he became trapped in his SUV during flash flooding in Providence. The flooding was so bad it closed part of I-95 and Route 10, two main arteries in the area.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More details on Tuesday's flooding weren't immediately available.