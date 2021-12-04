Volunteer Dies After Being Injured By ‘Comfort Animal' at Mass. Farm

A woman has died after being injured by a comfort animal at a farm in Bolton, Massachusetts, police announced.

Bolton police say they were called to Cultivate Care Farms, located at 401 Main Street, just after 9 a.m. Saturday for a report of a volunteer injured by livestock.

Police officers, firefighters and EMS all responded to the Bolton farm and provided medical aid to the 73-year-old woman. She was taken to Marlborough Hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of her family.

Officials did not specify what kind of injuries the woman suffered or what kind of animal was involved in the incident, only saying the woman was injured by livestock.

According to Bolton police, all animals at the farm are comfort animals.

The Cultivate Care Farm's website says it is one of the premier farm-based therapy outpatient programs in the country.

"Cultivate Care Farms, Inc. is committed to improving the lives of children and adolescents through Farm-Based Therapy," the website reads. "Cultivate Care Farms strives to create a safe, supportive, and inclusive space to promote wellness for all people and to diminish barriers created by mental health stigma."

The farm has a stellar reputation in town, and locals say they are mourning the sudden death of the volunteer.

“When you’re dealing with livestock you just never know what can happen but I am sure that they work really hard to train volunteers to train the animals and never will jeopardize a child being there," Bolton resident Rita French said. "It’s just really something that’s very unfortunate.”

Cultivate Care Farms was scheduled to host its first Winter Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday but the event was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances." The farm's website said guests could spend time with "our furry and feathered friends" during the event, which was also to feature live music and local artisan booths.

Massachusetts State Police and Bolton police are jointly investigating Saturday's fatal incident.