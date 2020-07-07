Vt. Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Tuesday morning.

He is set to speak at 11 a.m.

Vermont reported 13 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus over the weekend for a total of 1,251 cases. No new deaths were reported.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has remained at 56 since June 18.

