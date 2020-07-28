Local

fugitive of justice

Wanted Fugitive From Mass. Arrested in Maine, Police Say

Derell Guy had been on the Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted list for almost three weeks, authorities in Maine said

A Massachusetts man who is on the state's Most Wanted list for charges of murder and armed robbery was taken into custody in Maine on Tuesday.

Police took Derell Guy into custody after searching for him for about a day.

Guy is from Lynn, Massachusetts, and fled into the woods in Wilton after a Monday traffic stop, according to Maine State Police.

Guy had been on the Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted list for almost three weeks, state police said.

He's wanted in connection with the shooting death of Bryan Omar Mendez, 25, of Worcester, authorities said.

The Sun Journal reported Guy was arrested without incident.

Multiple agencies had been searching for him.

It was unknown on Tuesday if he had been able to retain an attorney.

Guy will be brought back to Massachusetts, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said. The U.S. Marshals Service was expected to charge him with being a fugitive from justice.

