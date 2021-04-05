Wardens Warn Hikers to Be Prepared After a Pair of Rescues

The Maine Warden Service is warning that it may be spring but that cold weather can be dangerous after a pair of rescues over the weekend.

Wardens rescued a shivering family of five from New Jersey that got lost on Tumbledown Mountain and a Maine man who was suffering from hypothermia and likely would’ve died without help on the Appalachian Trail.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Wardens said the family and the solo hiker were not prepared for the cold weather that’s still gripping parts of Maine, particularly at higher elevations.

“There still is ice, snow, and sub-freezing temperatures on the trails of many Maine mountains,” said Game Warden Sgt. Scott Thrasher. “These conditions can be extremely dangerous for those who are unprepared.”

Both rescues happened Saturday night.

Wardens found the family huddled atop Tumbledown and helped them off the mountain; wardens said the hiker on the Appalachian Trail couldn’t move before they started a fire and provided hot liquids to help him warm up.