Warm and sunny Saturday to kick off Memorial Day weekend

Saturday is the pick of the weekend. Abundant sunshine with a Seabreeze. Highs in the 60s and 70s along the coast. Inland, highs make it to the 80s.

Sunday looks similar, with a few additional clouds. Sunday also has the chance for a hit-or-miss afternoon thunderstorm. Coverage will not be impressive, but the few that develop have the potential to be intense.

Monday, Memorial Day, clouds will cover the sky as our next system approaches. Along the coast, rain chances won't come into view until the evening, but areas inland could see rain chances increase in the afternoon.

The chances of rain for Monday will linger and become more widespread into Tuesday.

Shower chances are possible on Wednesday, but by Friday we will be more dry with temperatures back to the 70s.