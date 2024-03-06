Warm winter makes for an uncertain maple sugaring season in Maine

This winter's warm temperatures are making maple syrup season in Maine a bit more challenging than usual.

"Maple producers across the state are approaching the sugaring season with a different perspective," Lyle Merrifield, president of the association, told News Center Maine.

Maine's maple sugaring season usually spans about four weeks, but the warm weather has introduced an element of unpredictability this year. Some sugar farms in southern Maine have already started production and expected to be finished by early April.

The 41st Maine Maple Sunday Weekend is scheduled for the weekend of March 23-24, aimed at highlighting the contributions of maple producers across the state. It is traditionally held on the fourth weekend in March.

Even with this year's issues, Maine's maple syrup industry is estimated to generate $55 million annually and support over 800 full- and part-time jobs across the state. Maine is home to 450 producers licensed to sell maple products, and produces more than 575,000 gallons of syrup each year, making it the third largest producer of maple syrup in the U.S.

The full list of participating maple producers taking part in Maine Maple Sunday Weekend can be viewed at mainemapleproducers.com.