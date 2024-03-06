Maine

Warm winter makes for an uncertain maple sugaring season in Maine

The state's maple sugaring season usually spans about four weeks, but the warm weather has introduced an element of unpredictability this year

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

This winter's warm temperatures are making maple syrup season in Maine a bit more challenging than usual.

"Maple producers across the state are approaching the sugaring season with a different perspective," Lyle Merrifield, president of the association, told News Center Maine.

Maine's maple sugaring season usually spans about four weeks, but the warm weather has introduced an element of unpredictability this year. Some sugar farms in southern Maine have already started production and expected to be finished by early April.

The 41st Maine Maple Sunday Weekend is scheduled for the weekend of March 23-24, aimed at highlighting the contributions of maple producers across the state. It is traditionally held on the fourth weekend in March.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Even with this year's issues, Maine's maple syrup industry is estimated to generate $55 million annually and support over 800 full- and part-time jobs across the state. Maine is home to 450 producers licensed to sell maple products, and produces more than 575,000 gallons of syrup each year, making it the third largest producer of maple syrup in the U.S.

The full list of participating maple producers taking part in Maine Maple Sunday Weekend can be viewed at mainemapleproducers.com

More Maine stories

Maine Mar 4

Survivors say opportunities were missed that could have prevented Maine mass shooting

Maine Mar 2

Court documents detail alleged abuse leading up to Maine child's death

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us