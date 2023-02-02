Ms. G, the Bay State's Groundhog, Predicts Spring Is on Its Way

The official groundhog of Massachusetts, Ms. G, made her prediction about how much winter is left in the Bay State Thursday, in recognition of the Groundhog Day tradition.

Ms. G did not see her shadow, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared. That signifies that spring is on its way in the Bay State, according to tradition.

The event was held at the Mass Audubon's Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln.

Speakers at the event, including the governor, emphasized that they hope the holiday raises awareness of wildlife, weather and climate change.

Punxsutawney Phil came out of his burrow today and saw his shadow.

Punxsutawney Phil made his annual appearance in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Chuckles, though, who is the official state groundhog of Connecticut, is predicting an early spring.

For now though, the NBC10 Boston meteorologists are predicting a frigid blast of Arctic air to descend upon New England.