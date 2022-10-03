Body Found in Chelmsford Lake Believed to Be That of Missing Kayaker

Crews who were searching Monday for a missing kayaker in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, found a body believed to be his.

The kayak capsized on Freeman Lake. State and local police began searching for the man shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Later Monday afternoon, the Chelmsford Police Department said a man's body had been discovered around 3:30 p.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts will identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

No further details were immediately available.