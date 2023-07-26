Water service shut down for part of Raynham after ‘significant' water main break

Water service for a small area of Raynham, Massachusetts, will be impacted after what officials are calling a "significant" water main break on Wednesday morning.

The water main break happened along North Main Street, near Johnson's Pond, prompting an extended shut off between Gardiner Street and the intersection of North Main and Pleasant Streets, according to a news release from the Raynham Police Department.

Police said that water service will be impacted at homes and businesses in the area, including the Briarcliff apartments, Kenny Road, Lordan Road and Myrtlebank Avenue.

Traffic is also being impacted Wednesday morning. Traffic is being diverted to White Street and Pleasant Street. There will be limited access to Kenny Road and Lordan Road, and Lordan Road will be off limits when crews begin working.