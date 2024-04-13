Weekend full of events before the 128th Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon is still two days away but this weekend is full of events leading up to it.

As if running 26.2 miles isn’t enough – there are two races this morning to kick off the weekend festivities. First there’s the Boston 5k at 8 a.m. in the Common and then the Invitational Mile at 10:30 a.m. on Boylston Street.

Nearly 10,000 people will run the 5K -- the first race of the Boston Athletic Association Distance Medley, racing 3.1 miles through Back Bay. And the Invitational Mile features some of the fastest professional milers in the world, as well as student-athletes from each of the eight cities and towns along the Boston Marathon route.

In between those races, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, her staff and local volunteers will be cleaning up Franklin Park in Dorchester starting at 9 a.m. And then there’s the Boston Marathon Expo, which goes all weekend at the Hynes Convention Center. It’s open to everyone with several events featuring athletes, an adidas store as well as official race sponsors and licensees. Runners arriving at Logan Airport couldn’t be more excited to get to the starting line.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Click here for everything you need to know about the Boston Marathon this year.

Matt Puffall, a runner from Los Angeles said “This will be the 8th time I’ve done it. I love the race. I love Boston. Just can’t wait to get back and be part of the whole experience and the whole weekend.”.

“The entire city shuts down, everyone is out cheering on everyone on the track. There’s a great spirit in the air and I love the fact that the whole city embraces the marathon there’s nothing like it anywhere else in the world.” added Thomas Parsekian, another runner from Los Angeles.

Officials are asking spectators and anyone heading into the city for the festivities to take public transportation.