Weymouth Bridge Dedicated to Fallen Sgt. Michael Chesna: ‘He Was a Hero'

It was an emotional ceremony Saturday as a Route 18 bridge in Weymouth, Massachusetts, was dedicated to fallen Sgt. Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

State leaders like Gov. Charlie Baker joined city and Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials under a white tent on a rainy Saturday, along with Chesna's family, former colleagues and loved ones, to unveil the brand new sign and officially dedicate the bridge to the fallen police sergeant.

“The loss of Sergeant Chesna is the part that will always stick with me,” Baker said at the ceremony. "It speaks to the completely unpredictable nature of the work that men and women in law enforcement do.”

"A very special person to this community and to our commonwealth and to our country," Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said. "Michael Chesna was a hero."

The "Sergeant Michael C Chesna First Responders Bridge," which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, provides a path to South Shore Hospital and the Weymouth Police Station. It is part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project. .

Today in #Weymouth, @MassGovernor Baker and @MassLtGov Polito joined MassDOT Secretary Tesler in dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge. Which was completed as part of $78M Weymouth- #Abington Rt 18 Reconstruction & Widening Project. pic.twitter.com/5TNe1OCHSY — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 3, 2022

Dozens of men and women, including those in law enforcement, attended the event in memory of Chesna, who is survived by his wife and two young children.

“When we cross this bridge, we will think of him and remember his sacrifice,” said State Sen. Patrick O'Connor.

The 42-year-old Weymouth police officer and Army combat veteran was attacked with a rock and killed with his own gun on July 15, 2018. The five-year veteran of the Weymouth Police Department had responded to a call for an erratic driver and was trying to arrest the suspect after he found him him vandalizing a home when he was shot 10 times in the head, chest and legs. An elderly woman who lived nearby was also killed during incident.

Emanuel Lopes was indicted on murder charges in September 2018 in the deaths of Chesna and Vera Adams. His final pre-trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 13 with a trial set to begin May 30, according to court records, the Boston Globe reported.