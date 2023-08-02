Local

holbrook

Weymouth woman accused of embezzling $1.3M from Holbrook business

Between January of 2021 and February of 2023, Ashley Sumner of Weymouth, Massachusetts, is accused of embezzling more than $1.3 million from Allstate Auto Glass in Holbrook

Stacks and sheet of US $100 bills, elevated view
Getty Images

A former employee of a Massachusetts glass company is accused of embezzling more than $1.3 million over a two-year period.

Police in Holbrook say 36-year-old Ashley Sumner of Weymouth was arrested after an extensive investigation.

Allstate Auto Glass, which serves parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, notified police that it suspected Sumner of stealing $50,000. Authorities began investigating.

Sumner worked for the company between 2020 and this February, when she resigned. Police say she had access to Allstate's finances.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police investigated for months and found that she allegedly made fraudulent credit card charges, direct deposits and wire transfers.

From January of 2021 to February of 2023, Sumner is accused of stealing more than $1.3 million of the company's money.

Charges against Sumner include larceny over $1,200, identity fraud, money laundering and two counts of improper use of a credit card over $1,200. All of the charges are felonies.

Local

scam warning 40 mins ago

Scammers targeting parking meters with QR codes

West Hartford 51 mins ago

Connecticut man indicted in apparent multi-state scheme defrauding Home Depot

At an arraignment Wednesday in Quincy District Court, Sumner was ordered to be held on $100,000 cash bail. She is due back in court Aug. 30. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

holbrookMassachusettsWeymouth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us