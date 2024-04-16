ana walshe

Who was Ana Walshe? New podcast explores life of Cohasset mom

Who was Ana Walshe?

Her name has become a recognizable one for many following her disappearance and presumed death, allegedly at the hands of her husband, Brian Walshe, early last year.

But who was Ana the person — not the tragic news story?

That's what we're diving into with the latest episode of "The Searches for Ana Walshe" podcast. This episode will conclude our first season.

You'll hear from some of those who knew Ana best. They describe her as a hardworking corporate leader, loving mom and radiant person — "a bright light," as her friend Pamela Bardhi put it.

The podcast episode goes through Ana's rise in the corporate world, taking her from a housekeeper at a rural Virginia hotel to a high-powered real estate professional. Plus, you'll hear about the troubling signs that something could have been wrong in the Walshe marriage, long before Brian allegedly killed Ana.

