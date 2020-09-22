Wind and Waves Pound New England Coast as Hurricane Teddy Heads North

Teddy continues to transition from a hurricane to a post tropical cyclone as it heads north, about 300 to 400 miles to our east.

The wind and waves continue to pound the coast this evening and overnight. Our gusts will be as high as 50 mph across the south shore, Cape Cod and the islands. Nantucket could see 60 mph gusts.

The wind continues to be from the north, so any north facing beaches have an elevated chance for erosion or coastal flooding during the high tide cycles.

Another high tide will be around 4 a.m. Wednesday, with waves still 10-15 feet offshore. By the Wednesday evening high tide, the tide height is already high enough to produce some minor following on coastal roads, with waves lower about 5-9 feet. The wind will decrease by Wednesday night to a breeze from the northwest.

Temperatures will be warmer the next few days as high pressure keeps away any rain. Lots of sun is in the forecast, but tomorrow may be a bit hazy again from the wildfire smoke from out west.

Highs reach the mid-70s, and will increase to the upper 70s and near 80 Thursday through the weekend.

A slow moving cold front approaches the northeast late Sunday into Monday and could bring in some good downpours.

Scattered rain continues into Tuesday with possibly a weak coastal low heading near us Wednesday. We aren't overly confident that we will see a ton of rain next week, so stay tuned!