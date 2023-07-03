Woman attacked while walking down the street in Medford

Police in Medford, Massachusetts, are looking for a suspect in an alleged assault on a woman on Main Street Sunday.

The victim told police she was walking on Main Street around 10:30 p.m. when she spotted a man near the intersection of Boston and College avenues who she thought was following her. She said when she reached the area of Royall Street and Main Street, the man ran up to her, grabbed her and hit her several times. The man ran off when she fought back and screamed.

The victim had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police described the suspect as between 18-30 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, wearing a black hoodie with white writing and black and white sneakers. Investigators are asking businesses and residents near Ball Square, the Somerville area, Boston Avenue and College Avenue to Royall Street at Main Street for any surveillance footage they may have from the time period.

There will be extra patrols in the area. Anyone who spots anything suspicious is encouraged to call 911.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the Medford Police Detective Division at 781-391-6767.

More details were not immediately available.