Woman charged with murder in death of New Bedford man

Nina Busnengo was initially charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the attorney's office said. They say a new criminal complaint charging her with murder was filed Thursday

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

A Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, woman previous charged in connection with the death of a New Bedford man is now being charged with murder, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Stephen Oswald was found with a head injury at about 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 20 in front of Seabra Foods on Rockdale Avenue in New Bedford, according to authorities, who said the 58-year-old later died.

Nina Busnengo, 31, was initially charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the attorney's office said. They say a new criminal complaint charging her with murder was filed Thursday.

Busnengo is being held without bail, authorities said.

