Woman Dies Hiking Down NH Mountain With Fiancé, Despite CPR Efforts on Trail

A woman hiking in New Hampshire's White Mountains with her fiancé died on Sunday after suffering a serious medical condition, officials said.

She was headed down Mt. Cabot on the Bunnell Notch Trail when she fell ill at about 3 p.m. Her fiancé called 911, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game on Tuesday.

While local first responders started hiking up the trail after the 911 call came in, the woman's condition worsened enough that an Army National Guard helicopter was called in from Concord, officials said. But while the crew was being assembled, the woman needed CPR from her partner and other hikers who found them.

She was hoisted out of the woods and secured in the helicopter by 6:08 p.m., according to Fish and Game, but she died.

"Unfortunately, after all the lifesaving efforts performed by the victim’s fiancé, Good Samaritan hikers, and rescue personnel, the hiker did not survive," officials said in a statement.

The hiker was identified as Danielle Amber Papa, 40, from Schaghticoke in upstate New York. Medical examiners had yet to release her cause of death.

Papa's body was flown to Berlin Regional Airport in Milan, New Hampshire, and taken to a funeral home in the area.