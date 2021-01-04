Woman Drives SUV Through Gate at Norwood Airport, Crashes Into Marsh at End of Runway

Police in Massachusetts are investigating after a woman drove her SUV through a gate at Norwood Memorial Airport on Monday afternoon.

"We heard a loud noise," said Tony Winter, NBC10 Boston SkyRanger's photographer. "It was a big boom."

SkyRanger is based at Norwood Memorial, and Winter, and SkyRanger's pilot were just arriving to work when the woman crashed through the gate.

"We said let's try and assist law enforcement, we get into the chopper to go see if we can find this guy or girl, or whoever it is," Winter said.

Once in the air, SkyRanger found the SUV in a swampy marsh at the end of one of the runways.

"We get up in the chopper and there is a woman walking a dog right on the edge of the airport, that is weird, nobody should be on the airport property," Winter said.

Within minutes, Norwood police arrived at the airport and detained the woman.

Hours before this, Stuart Ravech says he was eating lunch in the parking lot of the airport after picking up some soup from a nearby restaurant when the same woman approached with her dog, opening the passenger door of his car.

"All of a sudden she opens up the passenger door like she is going to get in, I basically said to her, what are you doing?" Ravech said. "And she just gave me a look, and then backed away and closed the door. She didn't say, 'I'm sorry' or 'I was looking for somebody else' or anything like that."

Ravech says minutes later, the Lexus SUV drove by him.

"It is bizarre, I just came here to have my lunch," he said.

For Winter, it caps another busy day at work.

"We just thought, we would try and help out if we can, we have a chopper and we have a nice camera," he said.

Norwood police say the woman was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. She was not arrested but could face charges down the line, police said. An investigation is ongoing.