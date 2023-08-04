Woman found shot dead in New Hampshire home

A woman was found shot dead on Thursday night at a home in Danville, New Hampshire, according to the state's attorney general's office.

Police in Danville responded to a call at a home on Back Road late Thursday night, and that's where they found the woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from Attorney General John Formella.

Her death has been classified as suspicious.

The AG's office, as well as the State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the Chief Medical Examiner's office in Concord.

The victim has not been named. Additional information has not been released.

Danville is a town in Rockingham County of about 4,500 people.