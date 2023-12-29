Woman killed at Maine liquor store is IDed as murder suspect remains sought

The woman found slain at a liquor store in Waterville, Maine, early Thursday morning has been identified, while police continue looking for the colleague suspected of killing her.

Angela Bragg, 52, was found to have died from sharp-force injury in a homicide, Maine State Police said Friday. The Waterville resident's body was found by another employee at Damon's Beverage on Jefferson Street — both Bragg and Spirdal Hubiak, 20, worked there.

Hubiak is wanted on a murder charge and believed to have left Maine. He is believed to be driving a black 2010 Ford Taurus with Maine license plate 4666ZR.

Police have previously said that the person they were seeking was "possibly armed," though Friday's update didn't say whether he's still considered armed.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information about Hubiak's whereabouts was asked to call 207-624-7076 or 207-680-4700.

Damon's Beverage said in a Facebook post around 6 a.m. Thursday that it would be closed until further notice "Due to an emergency."