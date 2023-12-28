Maine

Mother and daughter found dead at Maine dog kennel

Maine State Police say 76-year-old Jean Robinson and 53-year-old Allison Cumming were found dead at Pawsitive Dog Kennel in Farmington

Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter at a dog kennel in Farmington, Maine.

The discovery of two bodies at Pawsitive Dog Kennel on Schoolhouse Road was reported around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, state police said Thursday.

The victims were identified as 76-year-old Jean Robinson and 53-year-old Allison Cumming, a mother and daughter who lived in a separate building on the same property.

Autopsies were conducted Thursday, but police did not release the cause and manner of the victims' deaths to the public.

Authorities say there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-778-6311.

