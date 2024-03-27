Woman killed in car crash in Carver

A woman died when her car crashed into a utility pole in Carver, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The car was found crashed into a utility pole on Main Street, near King Richard's Faire, at about 5:38 a.m., according to Carver police, fire and ambulance services. The only person inside, a 56-year-old from Carver, was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Footage from the scene showed a car partially resting with its rear fender on a stone fence and its driver's side under a broken utility pole.

A portion of the street was closed for the investigation. One lane of traffic was later reopened, officials said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash. Local and state police were investigating.