Woman killed in crash after leaving Revere supermarket job

A woman was killed by a vehicle that hit her as was leaving work at a supermarket in Revere, Massachusetts, on Sunday, police said.

Friends and coworkers described her as a recent immigrant from Ecuador who was alone in Revere and looking to provide her family with a better future.

“In a few seconds, her dreams were taken away from her,” Angela Osorio, a friend of the victim, told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra this week.

Revere police confirmed that the driver involved in the accident remained at the scene to assist with the investigation, which was being led by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. They haven't identified the woman who was killed.

Friends and family said they've been trying to get in touch with the 24-year-old's family back home through the Ecuadorian Consulate; she had a 2-year-old child. She had only been working at the supermarket for a few months, but her coworkers remembered her with great sadness.

“It is very difficult because you put yourself in the family's shoes, that the girl came to this country to look for a better future, she came for her son,” Ana María Saavedra said.