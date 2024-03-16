revere

Woman mourned after deadly crash in Revere

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office says a driver has not been charged after the crash that killed 28-year-old Sofía Mejía Zambrano in Revere, Massachusetts

By David De Matteis

Courtesy

Authorities investigating a crash that killed a young mother last weekend in Revere, Massachusetts, say the driver has not been charged.

Sofía Mejía Zambrano, 28, of East Boston, was fatally hit on Squire Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said in a press release Friday.

The driver stayed at the scene, prosecutors said. No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation.

Family of Mejía, the mother of a 2-year-old boy, tells Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra the crash happened while leaving work at Market Basket.

The woman's loved ones in Ecuador are fighting to repatriate her body, as she does not have family in the U.S., husband Jipson Gómez said.

"To lose a loved one, especially at such a young age, is a terrible tragedy," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement offering sympathies to Mejía's husband and family.

