WooSox Announce 1st Annual Trick-or-Treat at Polar Park

Halloween weekend is here, and if you're looking for a fun (and free!) event to celebrate, the Worcester Red Sox have a treat for you!

Celebrating spooky season for the first time in their new neighborhood, the organization has teamed up with the Canal District Alliance to present the WooSox' inaugural Trick-or-Treat at Polar Park.

“For years, we have looked forward to our first Halloween together at Polar Park,” said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. “Together with our friends and neighbors in the Canal District Alliance, we are eager to enjoy another October weekend that brings life, energy, and joy to this vibrant downtown neighborhood.”

All are welcome to attend the free event on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 -7 p.m.

At 5 p.m., rain or shine (NBC10 Boston meteorologist Pete Bouchard says the forecast for Halloween is improving), "Hocus Pocus" will be shown on the giant left-field videoboard. Fans can watch from inside the DCU Club or in outdoor seats.

Children can also walk the WooSox Loop and receive candy throughout the ballpark from WooSox staff members. Typically blue, the stadium will be festively dressed in seasonal decorations for all families to enjoy.

Mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog will be available for autographs, photographs, laughs, tricks and, of course, treats.

“All of us are excited that the WooSox are doing something fun for the neighborhood on Halloween,” said Amy Chase, Owner of Crompton Collective and Co-Vice President of the Canal District Alliance. “We hope that families and trick-or-treaters alike will be able to enjoy a fun-filled Sunday afternoon and evening in Worcester’s Canal District.”

There will also be an awards presentation to fans who decorated pumpkins in the WooSox’ Inaugural “Polar Park Pumpkin Patch.” And if you still want to participate, don't worry -- fans are allowed to bring their entries right through Halloween!

