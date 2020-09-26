Local

Worcester Police Department

Worcester Man Steals Delivery Truck, Crashes Into Worcester Police Department

The truck was stolen from St. Vincent's Hospital and driven into the Worcester Police Department cell room entrance

By Staff Reports

Worcester police have arrested a man for stealing a delivery truck and driving it into the Worcester Police Department.

The truck was stolen from St. Vincent's Hospital and driven into the Worcester Police Department cell room entrance around 5:15 a.m., police said.

Louis Diamond, 32, of Edwidge Street, was arrested by police on the scene. He is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, negligence of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, vandalism, aiding a prisoner in police custody and breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Worcester Police DepartmentWorcesterWorcester PoliceSt. Vincent’s Hospital
