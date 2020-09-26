Worcester police have arrested a man for stealing a delivery truck and driving it into the Worcester Police Department.

The truck was stolen from St. Vincent's Hospital and driven into the Worcester Police Department cell room entrance around 5:15 a.m., police said.

Louis Diamond, 32, of Edwidge Street, was arrested by police on the scene. He is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, negligence of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, vandalism, aiding a prisoner in police custody and breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony.

No further information was immediately available.