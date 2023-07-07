Ongoing situation brings ‘heavy police presence' in Worcester

Worcester police urged the public to stay away from a street Friday morning because of an ongoing police investigation.
The nature of the investigation, on or near Colby Avenue, wasn't immediately clear — police didn't provide those details, saying only in a statement that there was "a heavy police presence."
"More information will be released when it is available," they said in the statement.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.
