Local
Wakefield

Worker Dies After Incident Involving Tree in Wakefield, Mass.

First responders found that the man had sustained traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene

By Young-Jin Kim

By Young-Jin Kim

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 34-year-old man working for a tree service company died Tuesday after sustaining "traumatic injuries" while on the job in Wakefield, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Wakefield police and fire crews responded to Greenwood Street at around 11 a.m. after receiving a report of the injured man, who was working for an independent tree company on the property of a home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

Worcester 1 hour ago

Pregnant Woman, 21, Shot to Death in Worcester

Trump flag stolen 2 hours ago

Police Seek ID on Man Who Took, Destroyed Trump Flag From NH Home

Aerial footage showed a large tree down on the property.

Police did not immediately provide information on the man's identity.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been notified and would be investigating the incident, police said.

This article tagged under:

WakefieldFallen Tree
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us